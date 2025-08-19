Seattle Mariners Starting Rotation, Bullpen Both Get Stronger with Latest Roster Moves

Roster moves:



🔹 Bryce Miller, reinstated from 15-day IL.

🔹 Sauryn Lao, selected from Triple-A Tacoma.

🔹 Jackson Kowar, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

🔹 Casey Legumina, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

🔹 Trent Thornton, transferred to 60-day IL (torn left Achillies)