Seattle Mariners Starting Rotation, Bullpen Both Get Stronger with Latest Roster Moves
The Seattle Mariners made a series of roster moves ahead of a crucial Game 2 of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.
The Mariners activated right-handed starting pitcher Bryce Miller of the 15-day injured list, selected right-handed reliever Sauryn Lao from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers and optioned right-handed relievers Jackson Kowar and Casey Legumina to Triple-A in corresponding moves.
Miller has been on the injured list since June 10 (retroactive to June 7) due to right elbow inflammation related to a bone spur. He's made three rehab starts for Tacoma and has posted a 4.05 ERA with 15 strikeouts in 13.1 innings pitched. It was Miller's second time on the IL this season due to the same injury. He previously was on the shelf from May 14-31.
Miller received a cortisone shot before his first IL stint that he responded poorly to. He then had a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection before he was placed on the IL June 10. He has a 5.73 ERA and has fanned 39 batters in 48.2 innings pitched across 10 starts in the majors this season.
Adding him back to the rotation should help the Mariners improve their playoff chances down the stretch. His ability to hopefully go deeper into games should also save a bullpen that has been heavily taxed in recent weeks.
That's where Lao comes in. He has spent most of the season with the Rainiers, but made his major league debut this season in a game against the Boston Red Sox on April 22. In that one big league outing, he struck out three batters and allowed one unearned run on three hits in 1.2 innings pitched.
Lao has posted a 3.00 ERA and has fanned 71 batters in 66 innings pitched across 21 appearances (18 starts) with Tacoma this season.
Legumina threw two innings in Monday's 12-7 loss to the Phillies. Kowar also pitched as well, but the need for fresh arms was certainly prevalent.
Miller's start will come at 3:45 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
