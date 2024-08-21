Seattle Mariners Low-A Affiliate Modesto Nuts Accomplishes Impressive Feat
The Seattle Mariners have one of the best farm systems in the entire league.
Unfortunately for the organization's pitchers, most of the highly-touted prospects are position players. In Baseball American's top 100 — Seattle has seven prospects featured. Only one of them (Logan Evans) is a pitcher.
That's not the say the Mariners don't have talented hurlers among their affiliates. Brandyn Garcia could easily find his way into the top 100 sooner rather than later. Seattle drafted two highly-touted pitching prospects — switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje and Ryan Sloan — that will make their debuts either in the Arizona Fall League or the spring rookie league.
The low-A Modesto Nuts don't feature the big names in the M's system, but they are proving more than capable of holding their own.
Modesto's pitchers struck out 19 total battles in an 11-inning game against the San Francisco Giants' Low-A affiliate San Jose Giants on Tuesday.
Nuts starter Ashton Izzi struck out three batters in two innings pitched, Elijah Dale sat down five batters in four innings, Adrian Quintana fanned two in 1.2, Jack White struck out six in 2.1 innings pitched and 2024 draft pick Hunter Cranton struck out three in one inning pitched.
The dominant performance on the mound unfortunately didn't end up in a win for the defending California League champions.
Modesto blew a 5-0 lead through five that it had through five innings. San Jose came back to tie and force the game into extras. Cranton gave up the go-ahead (and eventual game-winning) run to Giants third baseman Robert Hipwell in the top of the 11th. Cranton absorbed the loss as a result.
The result of the game definitely isn't the kind you would expect after such a performance on the mound. But it proved one thing. When it comes to the Mariners' farm system — the future is definitely bright.
