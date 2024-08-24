Seattle Mariners Made Team History with Recent Dominant Pitching Performance
The Seattle Mariners beat the San Francisco Giants on Friday night, 6-5, at T-Mobile Park. While the focus of the win is the M's resurgent offense, the historic contributions of the M's pitching staff should not be ignored.
Seattle used five pitchers (Luis Castillo, Troy Taylor, Gabe Speier, Andres Munoz and Colin Snider) with each pitcher recording at least two strikeouts.
Per @MarinersPR:
...last night's game was only the 5th time in franchise history that the Mariners have used 5+ pitchers in a game with each of them recording multiple strikeouts (also: 7/29/2011 vs. TB, 7/15/2005 vs. BAL, 7/29/2000 vs. TOR and 7/16/1995 vs. TOR)?
Snider picked up the win after throwing scoreless tenth inning. Munoz threw a scoreless ninth to help send it to extras, where infielder Leo Rivas won the game with a walk-off single to center.
The Mariners are now 65-64 on the season after snapping a three-game losing streak. Seattle enters play on Saturday at 4.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. They are 6.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins in the battle for the third wild card spot.
The M's will be back in action on Saturday afternoon against the Giants again. Blake Snell (SF) will pitch against George Kirby (SEA).
In other games that are relevant to the M's on Saturday: The Kansas City Royals will take on the Philadelphia Phillies, the Astros will play the Baltimore Orioles, the Twins will play the St. Louis Cardinals and the Red Sox will play the Arizona Diamondbacks.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the Mariners firing Scott Servais, hiring Dan Wilson and Jerry Dipoto getting to stay on the job. Furthermore, we are joined by Ty Buttrey, who played most of this season at Triple-A Tacoma. He shares his opinion on Servais, the organization and the state of baseball as a whole in an enlightening conversation. CLICK HERE:
LONG OVERDUE? One former Mariner says the firing of Scott Servais should have happened earlier. CLICK HERE:
DAN is the MAN: Dan Wilson has been given the job, permanently? CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: