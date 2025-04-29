Inside The Mariners

Seattle Mariners Make Big Roster Decision with Frustrating Former Trade Acquisition

Gregory Santos, who was acquired by the Mariners before the 2024 season as a big addition to the bullpen, has been put on the 60-day injured list.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners pitcher Gregory Santos (48) during the sixth inning against the Athletics at T-Mobile Park on March 28.
In this story:

The Seattle Mariners made a big roster decision with reliever Gregory Santos on Tuesday, transferring him from the 15-day to the 60-day injured list. Santos has undergone knee surgery and will now be out for two months, at minimum.

General manager Justin Hollander had this to say about Santos last Friday before the opening of a three-game series with the Miami Marlins.

​Gregory ​Santos ​is ​going ​to ​have ​knee ​surgery ​on ​Tuesday ​in ​Chicago. ​​After ​we ​optioned ​him, ​he ​let ​us ​know ​that ​the ​conservative ​care ​that ​we ​were ​working ​with ​around ​his ​knee ​was ​not ​feeling ​100%. ​We ​sent him ​to ​the ​doctor. ​They're ​going ​to ​do ​a ​cartilage ​cleanup ​in ​his ​knee. ​TBD ​on ​the ​timeline ​but we would ​expect ​him ​back ​this ​year. ​Just ​don't ​know ​when. ​Some ​of ​that ​depends ​on ​how ​the ​surgery ​goes. ​But ​that ​would ​be ​Tuesday ​in ​Chicago.

It's been a frustrating tenure in Seattle for Santos, who was acquired before the 2024 season from the Chicago White Sox. Expected to be a crucial part of the M's bullpen, Santos missed most of 2024 with various injuries and only made eight appearances. In eight appearances this year, he's 1-1 with a 5.14 ERA. He's failed to record a single strikeout in 7.0 innings while walking eight.

The Mariners sent him to Triple-A, as Hollander indicated, which is when he worked to ramp up his recovery.

The Mariners enter play on Tuesday at 16-12 overall and in first place in the American League West.

They'll play the Los Angeles Angels at 6:40 p.m. PT.

