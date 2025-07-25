Seattle Mariners Make Good Day Better With 4-2 Win Over Los Angeles Angels
The Seattle Mariners put a nice bow on an eventful day with a trio of home runs en route to a 4-2 win against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday at Angel Stadium. The Mariners improved to 55-48 with the victory.
Seattle gained ground in the American League West to move five games behind the Houston Astros and gained a half-game lead for the second AL Wild Card spot over the idle Boston Red Sox.
Minutes before first pitch, news broke the Mariners acquired 2024 All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks. He's expected to report to the team Friday.
"Great ball game tonight. Great way to come back, get that road trip started," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. " ... Just a great job all around tonight, and obviously coming on the heels of the news prior to the game of getting Josh Naylor. It's exciting."
The Mariners started the game with a small disadvantage.
Seattle starting pitcher Logan Evans allowed three straight one-out hits to Los Angeles in the bottom of the first. The second of those hits was an RBI single from Nolan Schanuel that put the Angels in front 1-0.
That remained the status quo until the Mariners struck back in the top of the fifth.
Julio Rodriguez knotted the game at 1-1 with a solo home run to right field. Randy Arozarena hit a two-run home run to left field two at-bats later to bolster the M's lead to 3-1.
Rodriguez's homer was his fifth to opposite field out of 15 this season.
"I feel like, as a hitter, I'm able to do all those things," Rodriguez said after the game. "Drive it opposite field, and also hit a ball left-center gap. I just feel like that's the type of hitter I am and when I do that consistently, I can definitely help the team win a lot more."
Seattle had three extra-base hits in the fifth — Rodriguez and Arozarena's respective home runs and Mitch Garver's double. Before Thursday, the Mariners only had one extra-base hit ever against Los Angeles starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi.
"He's a good pitcher," Rodriguez said. "And for some reason, he's always has a lot of good games against us. But today we were able to get him, and that felt really good."
Evans was able to settle down after the first inning. He finished the game with three strikeouts, three walks and one earned run on three hits.
"I think that the biggest thing for me is keeping everything simple," Evans said in a postgame interview. "Getting ahead, but how can I do that. ... In my throwing progression all week we were talking about keeping things simple. And for that, it's just picking my lanes and going and executing pitches. And I think that I did that."
The Angels got the game back within one run after Zach Neto hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh.
Jorge Polanco bolstered the Mariners' lead back to two runs with a solo home run in to right field in the top of the eighth for the eventual final of 4-2.
Seattle's All-Star closer Andres Munoz worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth to earn his 23rd save of the season — a single-season career-high.
The Mariners will look to clinch at least a series split in Game 2 of the four-game series at 6:38 p.m. PT on Friday. Bryan Woo will start for Seattle and Tyler Anderson will start for Los Angeles.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
ALL-STAR THIRD BASEMAN STILL TOP PRIORITY FOR MARINERS: The Seattle Mariners are still looking to trade for Eugenio Suarez despite acquiring first-baseman Josh Naylor. CLICK HERE
MARINERS ACQUIRE ALL-STAR FIRST BASEMAN FROM DIAMONDBACKS: The Mariners made their first big splash of the trade deadline and acquired Naylor in return for two minor league pitchers. CLICK HERE
MARINERS RELIEVER EMBRACING JACK-OF-ALL-TRADE ROLE WITH TEAM: Right-handed pitcher Eduard Bazardo has been a steady arm for the Mariners in a variety of roles. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.