BREAKING: Seattle Mariners Acquire All-Star First Baseman From Arizona Diamondbacks
The Seattle Mariners made the major splash fans and analysts were anticipating Thursday.
The Mariners acquired 2024 All-Star first baseman Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks in return for minor league pitchers Brandyn Garcia and Ashton Izzi, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and ESPN's Jeff Passan. Rosenthal first broke the news of Naylor heading to Seattle and Passan broke the return for Naylor.
Garcia is ranked the Mariners' No. 13 prospect and Izzi is ranked the team's No. 16 prospect, per MLB Pipeline.
Garcia made his major league debut July 21 and had two outings before being optioned down to Triple-A Tacoma hours before the news of the trade broke. He had a 4.50 ERA with one strikeout in two innings pitched across two appearances.
Izzi has spent all of 2025 with Seattle's High-A affiliate, the Everett AquaSox. He has a 5.51 ERA with 54 strikeouts in 47.1 innings pitched across 12 starts.
Naylor has been one of the most consistent first baseman in the National League this season. He's scored 49 runs in 93 games and has hit 19 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs with 59 RBIs. He's slashed .292/.360/.447 with an .807 OPS.
Naylor hit a walk-off, extra-inning grand slam against the Mariners in a game between the two clubs on June 9.
Seattle was rumored to have interest in Naylor during the offseason, but the Cleveland Guardians traded him to Arizona on Dec. 21.
Naylor has a $10.9 million salary this season and is scheduled to be an undrafted free agent after this year.
Naylor is a consistent on-base threat. His 12.4% strikeout rate and 9.4% walk-rate rank in the 92nd and 61st percentile in the majors, per Baseball Savant.
