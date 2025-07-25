Seattle Mariners Reliever is Embracing Jack-of-All-Trades Role With Team

Eduard Bazardo has been elite since June 6th (21 IP | 1.29 ERA)



He’s cut back on his FF usage to both RHH/LHH (27% in May 📉 8% in July) and is now going to his SI (19% in May 📈 48% in July). This is the most he’s ever used his SI, but it’s been his best pitch since. pic.twitter.com/OpWOZh51lt