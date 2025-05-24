Seattle Mariners Make Interesting Lineup Decision on Saturday vs. Astros
Despite hitting home runs in two of his last three games, the Seattle Mariners are not playing outfielder Leody Taveras in Game 3 of a four-game set against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on Saturday.
Instead, Dylan Moore will get the start in right field against left-hander Framber Valdez, with Ben WIlliamson playing third and Leo Rivas playing second. Donovan Solano will play first. Jorge Polanco, Taveras, Rowdy Tellez and Miles Mastrobuoni are all out of the lineup.
The decisions, however, should open the Mariners to some decent platoon options later in the game against the Astros' bullpen, But closer Hader is also left-handed, which could complicate things if the M's have emptied the bench earlier in the game.
Taveras, 26, was picked up off waivers from the Texas Rangers earlier this month, and he's gone 6-for-19 over his last five games with those two homers. His home run in the eighth inning on Wednesday helped the M's beat the Chicago White Sox.
A lifetime .239 hitter, Taveras is a six-year veteran of the Rangers and Mariners. He helped Texas win the 2023 World Series, playing in 143 games that season.
A switch-hitter, Taveras is a career .234 hitter against lefties with a .616 OPS, so perhaps that's part of the reason he's out of the lineup.
The Mariners will take on the Astros with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. PT. Valdez has gone 3-4 this season with a 3.57 ERA. Bryan Woo is 5-2 with a 2.65 ERA and looks like an All-Star.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," as he returns from Chicago. He briefly discusses the loss against the Astros on Thursday, but also talks about how George Kirby looked in his return. Julio Rodriguez was scratched with back stiffness, so how concerned are we? And Brady plays more of his audio from the clubhouse, including his talk with Trent Thornton and Mitch Garver. CLICK HERE:
EPIC STANDOFF: In a National Anthem standoff that lasted nearly 10 minutes, Miles Mastrobuoni and the Mariners appeared victorious. Here's the video. CLICK HERE:
CAL GETS HUGE PRAISE: Dan Wilson and Logan Evans both had great things to say about M's catcher Cal Raleigh after a win on Wednesday, underscoring how important he is to the organization. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.