Seattle Mariners Make Interesting Roster Moves on Heels of Ty France Decision
On the heels of placing former All-Star and starting first baseman Ty France on waivers on Sunday, the Seattle Mariners made another pair of roster moves on Monday that seem to coincide with the decision.
The Mariners selected infielder Jason Vosler from Triple-A Tacoma and optioned infielder Ryan Bliss down to Tacoma in a corresponding roster move. Vosler's call up fills out the team's 40-man roster
Vosler is listed as a third baseman according to his page on MiLB.com. But he's played many other positions during his time in the minor leagues.
According to his page, Vosler has played 55 games at first base compared to just two at third this season. He's played another 21 games in right field.
He was drafted in the 16th round by the Chicago Cubs in 2014. He was first called up in 2021 and played 41 games in the majors with the San Francisco Giants — the most of his career.
Vosler has been putting up big numbers in the Seattle farm system this season. He's batted .289 with 20 home runs and 73 RBIs in 89 games with the Tacoma Rainiers. Vosler was signed to the Mariners on a minor league deal in 2023 but was released and played the rest of the year in the Cincinnati Reds' system.
Bliss was selected from Tacoma on May 27 and had some good stretches — including a spell where he batted 7-for-12 with three doubles from June 20-June 23.
Bliss hasn't had consistent starts since and has been used mainly as a pinch runner.
This year he's batting .220 with a home run and seven RBIs.
Vosler's addition to the roster was a bit of a surprise. Most fans assumed that Tyler Locklear would get the nod at first with France going on waivers.
With the injury to Julio Rodriguez on Sunday's game, Luke Raley will likely play in the oufield during the series against the Los Angeles Angels. France will remain on the roster until a team claims him off waivers and could get a start Monday against the Angels' left-handed starter Tyler Anderson.
But with his experience as a designated hitter and a corner outfielder, Mariners fans will likely get to see Vosler sooner rather than later.
