Mariners Make Multiple Roster Moves on Wednesday, Here's What They Could Mean
After starting in place of the injured Bryan Woo on Tuesday night and delivering 5.1 solid innings, Seattle Mariners' lefty Jhonathan Diaz has been optioned to Triple-A in a series of roster moves on Wednesday.
Brett de Geus, RHP, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.
Jhonathan Díaz, LHP, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma (post-game June 11).
Diaz threw 5.1 solid innings as the M's beat the White Sox 4-3 on Tuesday night, but now he heads back to Tacoma. There could be a few reasons for this:
Bryan Woo is healthy
This is obviously the most desirable outcome for everyone involved. Woo, who has a 1.07 ERA through six starts, might have gotten a clean MRI and could be on track to make his next start. If that's the case, there's no need for Diaz anymore, and they can count on Woo to get back out there over the weekend, utilizing the extra reliever in De Gaus in the mean time.
There's also this possibility:
Bryan Woo is not healthy, and Emerson Hancock is coming
Emerson Hancock started the year on the roster because of Woo's first bout of elbow inflammation, so perhaps he's coming back if there's a more long-term solution needed. Astute M's "X" user @MarinerMuse noted this possibility.
Diaz cannot be called up again for the next 15 days, unless Woo is put on the injured list. If that happens, there's likely a decision for the organization that comes down to whether they prefer Diaz or Hancock in his spot and history shows that it's likely Hancock.
The 25-year-old went 3-3 with a 5.24 ERA over 34.1 innings in his first go-around this year. He's 2-1 with a 2.17 ERA at Triple-A this year.
