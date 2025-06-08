Seattle Mariners Make Noteworthy Roster Move, Bringing Back Recently-Released Reliever
June 8: The Mariners have re-signed Gott to a minor league deal and assigned him to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. He threw a scoreless inning on Saturday. Because Gott is not on the 40-man roster, he'll have to be re-added if the Mariners want him.
June 3: According to Seattle Sports 710, the Seattle Mariners have released relief pitcher Trevor Gott.
The 32-year-old righty had been pitching in Tacoma with the Triple-A Rainiers as he worked back from Tommy John surgery. He was 1-1 in seven appearances, but carried a 9.95 ERA in 6.1 innings. He also worked two scoreless outings on the rehab trail with the ACL Mariners, but he won't get the chance to join the M's bullpen at the big-league level, at least right now.
Despite his struggles, it's still somewhat surprising to see the Mariners cut bait on Gott, considering how taxed the bullpen has been for the major league club. An eight-year veteran of the Los Angeles Angels, Washington Nationals, San Francisco Giants, Milwaukee Brewers, Mariners and New York Mets, Gott is 16-15 lifetime with a 4.65 ERA. He pitched in 30 games for the Mariners in 2023 before being traded to the Mets. He was 0-3 with Seattle and had a 4.03 ERA.
The M's will enter play on Tuesday at 32-26 and in first place in the American League West, leading the Astros by 0.5 games. They'll be back in action at 6:40 p.m. PT as right-hander George Kirby starts against Japanese righty Tomoyuki Sugano.
Kirby is just 0-2 with an 11.42 ERA since coming off the injured list, and we covered more of his early struggles here. Sugano, signed to a deal this past offseason, is 4-3 with a 3.23 ERA.
The Orioles are 22-36 and in last place in the American League East.
