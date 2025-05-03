Seattle Mariners Make Random History Not Seen Since 1987 in Rout of Texas Rangers

The @Mariners are first team to have a player with 2+ HR game & grand slam (Cal Raleigh), SP go >6 IP (Bryan Woo) and hit in MLB debut (Rhylan Thomas) in the SAME GAME since Cubs on June 1, 1987: Andre Dawson 2 HR/GS, Jamie Moyer 7 IP, and Paul Noce hit in MLB debut. #TheMayerGWS