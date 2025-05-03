Seattle Mariners Make Random History Not Seen Since 1987 in Rout of Texas Rangers
The Seattle Mariners just kept on rolling Friday night, bludgeoning the Texas Rangers 13-1 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
With the win, Seattle is 19-12 on the season and in first place in the American League West. Texas dropped to 16-17 and sits in fourth.
It was a total team effort, as the M's got a great starting pitching performance from Bryan Woo, while also pounding out 17 hits. Cal Raleigh was 2-for-4 with two homers and five RBIs, including a grand slam, and Julio Rodriguez was 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, raising his average to .216.
Woo went 6.1 innings, giving up just one hit and no walks while striking out eight. He's 4-1 on the season with a 2.58 ERA.
After the game, Mariners' PR man Alex Mayer, who has become famous for his random fun facts, delivered a real gem:
The @Mariners are first team to have a player with 2+ HR game & grand slam (Cal Raleigh), SP go >6 IP (Bryan Woo) and hit in MLB debut (Rhylan Thomas) in the SAME GAME since Cubs on June 1, 1987: Andre Dawson 2 HR/GS, Jamie Moyer 7 IP, and Paul Noce hit in MLB debut.
Thomas, recently called up from Triple-A Tacoma because of the injury to Luke Raley, went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
The Mariners will be back in action on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. PT. Luis Castillo (3-2, 3.62 ERA) will get the start for Seattle while Patrick Corbin (2-1, 3.79 ERA), pitches for Texas.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about the recent series sweep over the Los Angeles and how he feels about Seattle after the first 30 games. Then, he has a deeper discussion about the "Control the Zone" mantra of the last decade and how maybe it's morphed this season. Furthermore, we get the definitive answer from one ESPN personality on the struggles for Julio Rodriguez. Also, Joe Doyle of Overslot talks M's success, sustainability and the big opportunity the team has in the draft. CLICK HERE:
ON THE MEND: The Mariners are badly wounded right now, but they are expected to get Dylan Moore back soon. When? CLICK HERE:
WHAT's CHANGED: MLB Network delivered an awesome break down of what adjustments Jorge Polanco has made this season at the plate. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.