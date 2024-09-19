Seattle Mariners Make Ridiculously Bad History in Tough Loss vs. Yankees
The Seattle Mariners lost on Wednesday night against the New York Yankees. But the 2-1 final in 10 innings doesn't tell the full story of how heartbreaking it all was.
The M's lost in a way that seemingly no one has ever seen before, just piling onto what has been an excruciating last three months for the team and fanbase.
In the bottom of the tenth inning, the M's had runners at first and third with nobody out. A simple fly ball would have tied the game. Even a ground ball double play would have done the same. A hit could have won it if placed properly. Instead, Randy Arozarena struck out. While striking out, he threw his bat down the third base line, narrowly hitting Julio Rodriguez.
Rodriguez was clearly startled, and then in an effort to shake it off, strayed too far from the base, getting doubled off third for the second out of the inning. Justin Turner then popped up to end the game and probably end the M's playoff chances.
Seattle is now 77-75 on the year. They are 5.0 games back in the American League West with 10 games to play. They are 3.0 games back in the wild card race.
In addition to being crushing, this loss by Seattle was also historic for all the wrong reasons.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
The Mariners are the only MLB team in the last 50 years to have the tying run on 3rd with nobody out in the 9th inning or later only to lose the game in the space of 2 batters without putting the ball in play and without trying to steal.
Sure, that's incredibly niche and random, but it goes to show just how painful this whole experience has been. On June 18, the M's were 44-31 and 10.0 games up in the division. They now have a chance to finish under .500 and could finish six or seven games back of Houston in the division.
The M's will try to stop the bleeding on Thursday afternoon when they take on the Yankees again at 1:10 p.m. PT.
