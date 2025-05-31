Seattle Mariners Make Roster Move Everyone Has Been Waiting For
The Seattle Mariners officially made the roster move that most fans were clamoring for on Saturday morning, announcing that they have called up top infield prospect Cole Young from Triple-A Tacoma.
In a corresponding move, infielder Leo Rivas has been sent to Triple-A. Also, the team brought back pitcher Bryce Miller from the injured list and sent Casey Legumina down. Will Klein was designated for assignment.
Young is the No. 43 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. A first-round draft pick in 2022, he comes from the Pennsylvania high school ranks. After a slow April, he's rebounded with a torrid May in Tacoma, raising his average to .277 overall with a .392 on-base percentage. He also has five home runs and 26 RBIs. He's stolen four bases.
He figures to see the majority of his time at second base, though he can also play shortstop as well.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
A left-handed-hitting infielder, Young continues to show a very mature approach at the plate. He makes a ton of contact with a simple and repeatable swing, seeing pitches while also limiting the swing-and-miss tendencies, finishing the 2024 season with a 19-percent miss rate. He’s struck out in just over 15 percent of his career plate appearances heading into 2025, compared to a robust 13.3 percent walk rate. The one thing that hasn’t come as much is his power, as he doesn’t possess a ton of raw pop, and while the Mariners think he could eventually flip a switch to sell out for more power in an Alex Bregman kind of way, they don’t want him to sacrifice his contact skills now.
Rivas, a switch-hitter, is hitting .283 for the M's but has seen limited playing time lately. He's appeared in 30 of 56 games but has just 73 plate appearances.
The Mariners are 30-26 and have lost six of their last eight games. They'll take on the Twins at 4:15 pm. PT.
