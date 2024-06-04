Mariners Make Surprising Roster Move to Make Room For Victor Robles
On Monday, it was announced that the Seattle Mariners were signing former Washington Nationals' World Series champion outfielder Victor Robles.
However, because the 40-man roster was full, the M's needed a corresponding move, which came on Tuesday in the form of Luis Urias being outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Full roster move:
Victor Robles (#10), OF, signed to a Major League contract and added to active roster.
Luis Urías, INF, outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.
Because Urias is making $5 million, it's not surprising to see him pass through waivers, and it's ultimately good to see him stay in the organization given that he's young (27) and has a prior major league track record of success.
That said, it's still a frustrating development overall. The team traded away a useful reliever under team control in Isaiah Campbell to get Urias from the Boston Red Sox this offseason, and now he's off the 40-man roster entirely. If they want to bring him back, they'll need to jettison someone else.
Urias hit just .152 in his major league exposure this year, popping three home runs in 79 at-bats.
A seven-year veteran with the Padres, Brewers and Red Sox, he hit 23 homers back in 2021 with Milwaukee. Now, he'll have to work his way back.
The Mariners enter play on Tuesday at 34-27 overall. They'll take on the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT.
George Kirby will be on the mound for the M's, who have won six of seven.
