Seattle Mariners Make Very Surprising Roster Move Before Series Opener with Blue Jays
The Seattle Mariners have made a somewhat shocking roster move on Friday before the series opener with the Toronto Blue Jays.
The team announced that they have re-called veteran right-hander Casey Lawrence and sent young right-hander Troy Taylor down to Triple-A Tacoma.
So, a few things here.
1) Lawrence is a starter at heart, meaning he has the ability to throw multiple innings. This move makes sense in that regard, because the bullpen has been taxed the last several games. The M's starters went 4.1, 5 and 5 innings over the last three games, meaning the bullpen has worked a lot. Lawrence can help alleviate the stress there.
2) This move is surprising because Taylor's presence was supposed to help the bullpen get better as well. A hard-throwing 23-year-old, he made his major league debut last season, pitching to a 3.72 ERA in 19 games. He struck out 25 batters in 19.1 innings and is seen as a high-leverage arm. However, he struggled on a rehab assignment with Tacoma and just made his season debut on Wednesday (injury), giving up three runs without recording an out.
Perhaps the Mariners think he can get more confidence and find his groove back on the farm, but the M's will be without a powerful arm for the next 15 days, as pitchers can't be recalled (barring injury). This means that Gregory Santos, and Taylor, two guys that the M's are counting on in the bullpen, are both in the minors.
The M's will take on the Blue Jays on Friday at 4:07 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he discusses the series win over the Reds and the M's key trait and characteristic. Furthermore, he dives deeper into Dan Wilson's managerial mistake on Thursday and talks about his fear with Luis Castillo. Also, Ty Dane Gonzalez from "Locked on Mariners" joins the show before the M's get to Toronto. CLICK HERE:
SAUCEDO TAKES SHOTS AT OKC: Playing in Oklahoma City as a member of the Rainiers, Tayler Saucedo took the opportunity to lament that the Seattle SuperSonics now reside there. Here's what he had to say. CLICK HERE:
FEAR WITH LUIS: Luis Castillo struggled on Tuesday night and Brady Farkas wonders if this is just par for the course with him now. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.