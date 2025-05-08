Seattle Mariners Making History Not Seen Since 2003 with Great Start Through 36 Games
After coming from behind to beat the Athletics on Wednesday afternoon in West Sacramento, the Seattle Mariners are now 22-14 this season. More importantly, they are up to a three-game lead in the American League West.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, the M's are also making history on multiple fronts thus far:
The Mariners have won nine straight series, their longest such streak since winning 15 in a row during the 2001 season
Their 22-14 start is their best start to a season through 36 games since 2003, when they also started the year 22-14
The M's didn't make the playoffs in that 2003 season, and they didn't make the playoffs last season despite holding a 10-game lead at one point, so fans are understandably nervous, but it's certainly been fun to watch as the M's find new and creative ways to win games.
On Wednesday, Seattle trailed 5-0 before mounting the comeback, which was highlighted by a Rowdy Tellez three-run homer in the sixth and hits by Leody Taveras and Dylan Moore in the top of the eighth. It was Taveras's first game with the team after being claimed off waivers from the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.
The Mariners are off on Thursday, but they'll have another chance to add to their win total on Friday night when they start a new series with the Toronto Blue Jays.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT as Luis Castillo pitches for the Mariners. The Blue Jays have yet to name a starter.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about the series win over the Texas Rangers and the return of Matt Brash to the bullpen. Furthermore, Brady explains why Saturday's game featured his possible favorite inning of the season. Also, what's next for George Kirby now that he's made a rehab start? And former M's pitcher Paul Abbott stops by the show, as he now serves as the pitching coach for the Las Vegas Aviators (Athletics). CLICK HERE:
ADVERTISING
MUNOZ THE MAN: Andres Munoz walked a tightrope on Monday night, doing something only done once before in team history. CLICK HERE:
WHAT's UP WITH BRYCE? Bryce Miller has struggled so far this season, and we think we've found a mechanical flaw. What's our thought? CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.