Seattle Mariners' Manager, Star Player Address Team's Success on Road vs. Home
CHICAGO - The Seattle Mariners enter play on Tuesday at 27-19 and 2.5 games up in the American League West. The M's have won four straight games, all on the road, following a miserable 1-5 homestand.
The Mariners are currently 14-8 on the road, which is the best road winning percentage in the American League. They just swept the San Diego Padres, one of the best teams in baseball. The 14 road wins are tied with the Detroit Tigers (14-12) and Athletics (14-12), for the most road wins in the American League.
The M's have played well at home also, going 13-11, but they certainly have had more dominant stretches away from T-Mobile Park.
Why is that?
Speaking before Monday's 5-1 win against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, skipper Dan Wilson offered this answer:
I mean, I don't know how much differently guys approach things, you know, on the road as they do at home. I think, obviously, when you're on the road, being able to hold teams in that ninth inning is big, and we've been able to do that. Muni (Andres Munoz) been so solid for us in the closer role. Our bullpen has been very strong, especially in that last series. We've seen that. But I think, offensively, I think being able to strike early on the road is important. And, so far, as we've started off this season, they've been able to do that, and I think that's put us in good positions to win late in ballgames.
Mariners star Julio Rodriguez spoke about the road mindset after the 5-1 win, which was fueled by his eighth-inning grand slam.
I mean, I don't know. I just feel like we treat every single game the same. But obviously, when you're on the road, you're like the bad guys. Nobody likes you. So I guess that adds a little bit more to us. And, you know, we stick together pretty well as a team, and I think that might play something into it.
The Mariners will take on the White Sox in game two of the series on Tuesday afternoon at 4:40 p.m. PT, but there is rain in the forecast.
