Seattle Mariners Manager, Starting Pitcher Praise Cal Raleigh After Historic Day
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners snapped a three-game losing streak in a game in an 11-4 win against the Athletics on Sunday at T-Mobile Park. And a history-making day from catcher Cal Raleigh proved to be the catalyst for the victory.
Raleigh hit a pair of two-run homers in the first and second inning, respectively. His first home run was his 48th of the season, which tied the major league record for the most in a single season by a catcher, which was set in 2021 by Salvador Perez.
His second-inning blast set the record.
After Raleigh's homer, he took a curtain call in from of the crowd of 37,550 people at T-Mobile Park, to a chorus of "MVP" chants.
After the game, Raleigh received more praise from his teammate and former roommate, Logan Gilbert, and his manager Dan Wilson.
"He's the type of player and person that this is who you want it to happen to," Gilbert said after the game. " ... Works harder than anybody, gets banged up more than anybody, you saw I gave him a couple today on some of those 0-2 pitches. He doesn't say a word. Great player, great person. He's the kind of guy where it's really easy to root for him."
Wilson has had a relationship with Raleigh for almost the entirety of the latter's professional career, which dates back to when Seattle selected Raleigh in the third round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Florida State. And he's as in awe of All-Star's season as anybody.
"It's been pretty consistent all the way along (the season)," Wilson said in a postgame interview. "Here we are five months in, and we're almost to 50. That's kind of what he's done. He's just kind of done 10 every month. That to me is remarkable, that he's been that consistent with it. Just continues to amaze with the bat and continues to amaze behind the plate."
The record would have been an amazing accomplishment no matter what ballpark it happened in. But for Raleigh, and Mariners fans, the record taking place in T-Mobile Park made it all the more special.
"Obviously doing it anywhere would be really special," Raleigh said after the game. "But to do it here, in front of the fans, and to give them that and see the appreciation was a really cool moment on top of, obviously, a really good game."
