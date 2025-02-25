Seattle Mariners Manager Discusses Incredible New Pitch From Andres Munoz
The Seattle Mariners All-Star closer Andres Munoz was one of the most dangerous relievers in the American League last season. And there's a chance he'll be even better in 2025.
Munoz showed up to big league camp noticeably slimmer and has a new pitch that's been the talk of spring training.
The Seattle pitcher has thrown a "kick-changeup" a handful of time in bullpen and live batting practice sessions. Every time he's offered up the new pitch, it's drawn audible and visual reactions from teammates and media members alike.
Mariners manager Dan Wilson joined the praise in a pregame conference on Feb. 25. He used the word "epic" when describing the new pitch.
"Yeah, epic," Wilson said. "He's thrown two of them and two of them have been really, really good. It's exciting. (We'll) continue to work on it. We'll see how it all goes but it's pretty fun to see that kind of movement on that kind of pitch."
Wilson also discussed Munoz showing up to camp with a great attitude and in better shape.
"I think (Munoz) has come into camp with a great attitude," Wilson said. "Has made some changes to his body. I think he's ready to go. Mentally, in a little bit of a different place. I thought he had a great live BP yesterday, threw some great stuff. He just keeps progressing and getting to a point where we get him into games. That's the next step for him, and I know he's looking forward to getting out there this year and doing what he does."
Munoz's kick change has been clocked in at 91-93 miles an hour with 10 inches of vertical drop.
Munoz could an even bigger nightmare for hitters in 2025 if he can integrate his new offering into games. He had a 2.12 ERA and struck out 77 batters in 59.1 innings pitched across 60 outings in 2024. He had 22 saves in 27 opportunities and held opposing hitters to a .153 average.
