Seattle Mariners Manager Explains What He's Seen From Julio Rodriguez in Early Season
SEATTLE - In spring training, the Seattle Mariners made a concerted effort to get Julio Rodriguez more at-bats than in years past. The rationale? So that Rodriguez could start the year fast and avoid the early-season sumps that have plagued him throughout the first three years of his career.
Thus far, it hasn't paid off, as Rodriguez entered Sunday on a 1-for-9 to start the season. He has a single to right field, two stolen bases, a handful of walks and six strikeouts.
Furthermore, he's looked out of sorts at the plate, waving at breaking balls and taking pitches that should have damage done against them.
Before the game on Sunday, Mariners on SI asked manager Dan Wilson about what he's seen from Rodriguez thus far:
You know, I was excited to see that hit to right field the other night. He's been using the entire field all spring training, and that's where he really swings the bat well, when he's thinking that way. And that's really what I think his mindset is when he gets in the box. So, I think it was great to see that, and hopefully that's the beginning of something.
The Mariners are taking on the A's in the finale of the four-game set with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. PT.
Seattle will stay at home for the early portion of next week as the Detroit Tigers come to town for a three-game series beginning on Monday.
Emerson Hancock will take the mound for his first start of the season.
