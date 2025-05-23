Seattle Mariners Manager Gives Positive Injury Update on Starting Pitcher Bryan Woo
A bad Thursday for the Seattle Mariners looked like it could have gotten a whole lot worse when starting pitcher Bryan Woo was hit by a foul ball while in the dugout.
Woo was shown on the broadcast walking to the clubhouse with a noticeable limp to be checked on by team trainers.
Seattle seemed to have avoided a potential disaster with Woo's situation, according to postgame notes made by team manager Dan Wilson.
"The foul ball came in the dugout," Wilson said after the game. "Think it was a bruise on his lower leg, but he was up around, walking around. So he should be fine. ... I think it was around his knee area, shin area, something like that. But I think he's fine."
Wilson also said that he had "no concern" about Woo missing his scheduled start in Game 3 of the series against Houston on Saturday.
The Mariners have dealt with multiple injuries to their starting rotation this season. George Kirby was just activated off the 15-day injured list Thursday due to right shoulder inflammation and made his season debut against the Astros. Logan Gilbert is still working his way back from a right flexor strain and Bryce Miller is also on the 15-day IL with right elbow inflammation.
Woo has a 2.65 ERA this season with 55 strikeouts in 57.2 innings pitched across nine starts. Seven of his outings have been quality starts and he's the only pitcher in the American League to have gone six or more innings in nine starts this season.
He's looking like a potential All-Star selection this season.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
ASTROS SPOIL GEORGE KIRBY'S SEASON DEBUT, DOWN MARINERS 9-2: The Mariners were unable to hold an early lead as the Astros got to the former All-Star pitcher in his first game back from a shoulder injury. CLICK HERE
MARINERS LEGEND KEN GRIFFEY JR. CRACKS FUNNY JOKE ABOUT HOME RUN STYLE: The National Baseball Hall of Famer talked about his signature home run walk in a recent interview with Seattle native and former NBA star Jamal Crawford. CLICK HERE
MARINERS ACTIVATE GEORGE KIRBY OFF INJURED LIST:One of the Mariners best pitchers will make his season debut against the team's biggest rivals Thursday.CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.