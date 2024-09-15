Seattle Mariners Manager Explains Relationship Between Rodriguez, Martinez
SEATTLE — Julio Rodriguez had one of his best games of the season for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers on Friday.
Rodriguez went 4-for-5 with two singles, a double and the go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth that lifted Seattle to a 5-4 win.
The Mariners' nine-game homestead began on Tuesday and Rodriguez entered on an 11-game hitting streak. He proceeded to go hitless in the next two game against the San Diego Padres.
He had a hit on Thursday's 5-4 loss against the Rangers but struck out with the game-tying runner on base to end the game.
Rodriguez's game-winning efforts on Friday was as important to him as it was to keep Seattle's postseason hopes intact.
Rodriguez hasn't had the season at the plate he probably would have hoped, but his numbers have improved since current hitting coach and team and Baseball Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez was hired on Aug. 23.
Rodriguez and several other players have complimented Martinez's coaching. Current manager Dan Wilson spoke more about the relationship between Martinez and Rodriguez and how receptive the latter has been to the former's coaching before Saturday's game against the Texas.
"We all want results right away, but sometimes it takes a while," Wilson said. "And (Rodriguez) has really been diligent. And you can't underestimate what (Martinez) has done — what he's meant to the offense. So you put some of that together, and really big game for (Rodriguez) last night. ... I think there are certain guys that have a real knack for (slowing the game down), and Edgar was one of them that we got to watch for a lot of years. ... It's a cliche but at the same time it's really a skill. And special players can do that. ... And that was one of those moments last night for sure."
Rodriguez has been the de facto face of the franchise since being given a monster 12-year contract extension in 2022.
That kind of pressure that Rodriguez is under being the face of the franchise, especially at just 23 years-old, is not something that many coaches can relate to. Martinez can.
Granted, Ken Griffey Jr. was viewed as the face of the franchise for a lot of Martinez's years as a player. But Martinez knows how to navigate those expectations — something he's trying to pass on to Rodriguez.
"I think all those guys are physically very talented," Wilson said. "And when you have that, good things will happen. I think (Rodriguez) is learning what to do in those moments and I think (Martinez) has been such a huge help for that. And I love what's happened. Excited about what's in the future as that relationship continues to grow."
The Mariners are still looking to make their way to October. And if they hope to make their second trip to the postseason in three years, Rodriguez will likely be one of if not the main reason why.
