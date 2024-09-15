Seattle Mariners Manager Speaks on "Prize Fight" Between Seattle, Texas Rangers Aces
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are on the tail end of a nine-game homestead entering Saturday with Game 3 of a four-game stretch against the Texas Rangers on the slate.
The Mariners and Rangers played to 5-4 finals in the two games before Saturday: Texas won the first on Thursday and Seattle won the next one on Friday.
The two sides already have had interesting pitching battles this series. Bryce Miller went against Rangers rookie Kumar Rocker on Thursday (the latter was making his major league debut). And Emerson Hancock, filling in for an injured Luis Castillo, took on Jacob deGrom — who also made his season debut in his first start back since Tommy John surgery on June 2023 — on Friday.
But the most interesting pitching matchup could be on Saturday — a head-to-head between the Mariners' 2024 All-Star Logan Gilbert and Texas' three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer.
Scherzer is making his first start since July 30 after going on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.
Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson referred to the matchup as a "prize fight" before Saturday's game.
"Looking for another good outing from Logan and it should be a good ballgame tonight," Wilson said. " ... It's got to be that feeling of a challenge when you are in a prize fight. I think that's exciting for a competitor like Logan. And I think that's what Max Scherzer has brought to the mound every time he goes out there. ... I think it should be a good matchup tonight. An older veteran against a younger veteran and two guys who know how to pitch and have had successful career. It's going to be a good one tonight."
Scherzer is going into Saturday with a 3.89 ERA in eight starts. He's struck out 38 in 39.1 innings pitched.
Gilbert has a 3.15 ERA in 29 starts this year with 191 strikeouts in 185.2 innings pitched. Gilbert fanned 10 batters in eight innings during his last outing on Sept. 7 against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
CHARGOIS ACCOMPLISHES FEAT FOR FIRST TIME IN FIVE YEARS: Seattle Mariners reliever JT Chargois earned the win in a 5-4 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday by doing something for the first time in half a decade. CLICK HERE
RODRIGUEZ LIFTS MARINERS OVER RANGERS: The Seattle Mariners came back from down 4-0 to beat the Texas Rangers 5-4 in Game 2 of a four-game series on Friday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SQUANDER LEAD AGAINST RANGERS: The Texas Rangers scored four unanswered runs in the last three innings as the Seattle Mariners lost 5-4 on Thursday. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady