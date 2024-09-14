Seattle Mariners Reliever Accomplishes Impressive Feat For First Time in Five Years
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners had an electrifying come-from-behind 5-4 win against the Texas Rangers on Friday.
Most of the praise in the Mariners' comeback was given to franchise cornerstone Julio Rodriguez, and understandably so. Rodriguez hit the go-ahead three-run homer to the second deck of left field in the bottom of the eighth to give Seattle the win.
But the bullpen was also a big part of the Mariners' win.
Relievers Trent Thornton, Austin Voth, Tayler Saucedo, JT Chargois and Andres Munoz (in that order) allowed a collective one earned run and three base runners (one hit, two walks) out of 15 batters faced.
Chargois, in particular, had an amazing night.
The ninth-year reliever pitched the eighth inning and blanked Texas. He earned the win due to Rodriguez's go-ahead blast, but he also accomplished something for just the second time in his nine-year career.
Chargois struck out the side in order. He fanned Jonah Heim and Leody Taveras swinging with a sinker and slider, respectively, and caught Carson Kelly looking with a sinker.
It's just the second time in Chargois' career that he struck out the side in order. The last time he did it was July 4, 2019, against the San Diego Padres. He went 1.2 innings and struck out five batters during that appearance.
Chargois was pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers in that contest.
Chargois is in his second stint with the Mariners. He was acquired in a trade with the Miami Marlins on July 30 in a deal that netted the Marlins prospect pitcher Will Schomberg.
Chargois has made 16 appearances with Seattle since being acquired at the trade deadline and has posted a 2.87 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 15.2 innings pitched.
The Mariners' back end of the bullpen has been set with Troy Taylor, Collin Snider and Munoz (in that order) for the last two weeks, but Chargois has been key for the Mariners as well.
He might be relied on more in the last 14 games of the season as Seattle tries to avoid overusing its top relievers.
The Mariners enter play on Saturday at 75-73 overall.
