Mariners Manager Scott Servais Issues Final Thoughts on Ty France After Departure
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais issued some final thoughts regarding the departure of former All-Star Ty France on Tuesday afternoon before the M's lost to the Angels, 5-1.
France was officially designated for assignment and may be traded or waived within the next week, ending a tenure with the M's that began in 2020.
His waiving signals a sense of urgency for the Mariners, who have cratered over the last month. Though they are still tied for first place in the American League West with the Houston Astros, they are 6-11 over the month of July and have seen a 10.0 game lead evaporate. They've lost four of five games coming out of the All-Star break, all at home, and have lost seven of their last eight overall. They've also dropped nine of their last 10 series.
With regards to France, Servais that France had always been a good hitter and that he believes he'll be a good hitter again in his career, but the signs weren't there that it would happen in Seattle any time soon.
France will likely have suitors on the trade market as both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees could use help at first base. If he's released, multiple times could be interested in signing him.
In France's absence, the Mariners appear set to give regular at-bats to prospect Tyler Locklear. He was re-called on Tuesday and had a single to centerfield.
The Mariners will play the Angels again on Wednesday afternoon at 12:40 p.m. PT as thy look to avoid a sweep.
