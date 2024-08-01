Mariners Manager Provides Uncomfortable Injury Update on OF Victor Robles
BOSTON -- The situation is a little murkier than originally thought for Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles.
Robles, who is a catalyst for the M's offense, was pulled early in Tuesday's win over the Boston Red Sox and then was not in the starting lineup for the series finale on Wednesday. Manager Scott Servais said on Tuesday night that he's battling a hip injury and the hope was that he'd be OK following an imposed off day on Wednesday and a team off day on Thursday.
However, the comments from Servais were a little uncomfortable before Wednesday's series finale. Speaking with the media, Servais said that he didn't think the hip issue would get better with just 1-2 days off and that they'll need to see how Robles feels when the team gets back home on Friday night.
"I wish it was easy as just a couple days down and it would go away but I think this is something he's going to have deal with moving forward... He's been awesome for us. He's done a heck of a job, not just what he's done on the field, but the energy he's brought in the dugout and our clubhouse. It's been fun, it's been welcome, we've needed it, hopefully he's not out too long."
Servais also said that Robles has been bothered by the issue for a few days and it really flared up while making a great running catch in left-center field on Tuesday night in a 10-6 win. Despite multiple chances to get into the game on Wednesday to help the team pull out a win, Robles did not play, showing that the team truly did want to stay away from him.
Robles is hitting .300 this season and is hitting .371 over his last 31 games. Designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals earlier this year, Robles has become invaluable for this team and with Julio Rodriguez already on the shelf, they can ill-afford to lose another piece.
The Mariners will take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.
