Seattle Mariners Manager Talks Impact, Approach of New Trade Acquisitions
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have looked like they've been shot with a dose of adrenaline the last two weeks. And the recent additions of Justin Turner and Randy Arozarena are big reasons why.
The new acquisitions brought in three World Series appearances (one World Series win) and a combined 22 years of experience to the team.
Their impact has already been felt. Turner hit a grand slam in his first home game with Seattle on Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies and Arozarena has put up three doubles and a home run since joining the team during an away series against the Chicago White Sox.
Both players wrapped up their first home series with the Mariners this past weekend at T-Mobile Park. And from their reactions and the response of Seattle fans — it seems like Turner and Arozarena fit right in.
Mariners manager Scott Servais took some time before Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers and talked about how both players approach the game.
"I think we've seen a lot since they joined our club," Servais said. "They do it differently. Their personalities are much different. But the impact is equally as important that they bring. ... (Randy) has a lot of adjustability in his swing, he knows what he's doing. And he'll take some chances once in a while. He'll take some kind of crazy, ugly swings. ... And that's OK. He is fully committed to what his plan is when walks to the plate. I think that's something we talked about with our team early on — we were struggling with that.
" ... I think JT, he's a little bit more calculated when he goes about his game and how we works through an at-bat. There's a lot of different ways to skin the cat, so to speak, and come up with success in this league. And those guys are living proof of it. Every night they go about their game. It's been a great fit for our team so far."
Arozarena and Turner have provide the kind of experience and consistency that any team, especially Seattle, desire. And it looks like the two have already fully bought into the culture.
Arozarena posted a video on 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) celebrating the team's series win against the Phillies and Turner, a 16-year veteran, has welcomed his role as a player with tenure and perspective.
There's still a lot of season left. A lot of time for opinions to be formed regarding how successful the trade were.
But for now, it seems like Turner and Arozarena have acclimated just fine to the Pacific Northwest.
