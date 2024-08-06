Seattle Mariners Have Been on Noticeable Upswing Since Disappointing Series Sweep
The Seattle Mariners series loss against the Los Angeles Angels on July 22-24 was one of the most memorable ones of the season in a variety of ways — most of them negative.
It was the first time the Mariners got swept this season, it spawned a passionate postgame interview from manager Scott Servais and it was probably one of the most downtrodden Seattle fans have been about the team this season — as evident by the postgame boos after every game at T-Mobile Park.
That series could also end up being the turning point of the season for the Mariners.
Since Seattle's three losses against Los Angeles — the Mariners have swept the Chicago White Sox, lost two-of-three in a very competitive series against the Boston Red Sox and just took two-of-three against one the Philadelphia Phillies — one of the best teams in the National League. They have a record of 6-3 since July 24.
Over that stretch — Seattle has taken back sole possession of first place in the American League West over the Houston Astros (1.5 games) and have added to the offense with the trade acquisitions of Randy Arozarena and Justin Turner.
Servais mentioned the trade acquisitions of those two sparked some energy in the lineup and that's starting to show.
Since July 24, the Mariners are hitting .244 with 17 home runs and 52 RBIs and are striking out less (85 times over that stretch), according to Statmuse.
Second baseman Jorge Polanco is hitting .300 with four home runs and nine RBIs since during that stretch. Cal Raleigh is hitting .257 with three home runs and five RBIs and Luke Raley has five RBIs and a home run. Raley's home run was a three-RBI 459-foot blast that tied for the second longest homer in franchise history.
As for the new additions — Arozarena is hitting .290 with a home run, two RBIs and has scored nine times and Turner is hitting .278 with a home run, six RBIs and has scored twice.
Seattle has looked like a completely new offense since losing against the Angels. The Mariners will have six more home games during their home stead against the Detroit Tigers and the New York Mets. If they can keep going at the rate they have — Seattle will only continue to grow its lead in the AL West.
The Mariners will play the first of a three-game series against the Tigers at 6:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
