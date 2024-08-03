Seattle Mariners Clear The Yard in Blowout Win Against The Philadelphia Phillies
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners brought their offense home with them in the first of a nine-game homestead on Friday. They dominated the Philadelphia Phillies 10-2 to improve their record to 58-53 and stayed even with the Houston Astros in the American League West standings.
It was the most runs the Mariners have scored at home this season and the second time in seven games they've put up double-digits.
And Seattle dominated from the first pitch.
Mariners center fielder Victor Robles chose to have JP Crawford's walk-off music as a way to shout out the injured shortstop. The music must have been a good motivator.
Robles hit a first-pitch solo home run to left field in the bottom of the first to put Seattle up 1-0.
"Victor Robles — what he's done for our club — I think it seems like I'm talking about him every time postgame," Seattle manager Scott Servais said in a postgame interview Friday. "But the quality at-bats, the energy he brings — and it starts from the first pitch he sees tonight. Gets us going on the right foot."
Robles' homer was just a warning shot. The real fireworks came one inning later.
Luke Raley hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the second that went 459 feet to the upper deck in right field and put the Mariners up 4-0. It was tied for the second longest home run in franchise history.
"(It felt like) nothing," Raley said in a postgame interview Friday. "You know you got it going when you don't really feel it. That was probably the best one I ever hit statistically. ... I think what I've been fighting is my timing more than anything. And to get one like that to right field, you know you're back on time."
In the same inning, Justin Turner hit his first home run with Seattle — a two-out, 397-foot grand slam to left field that put the Mariners up 8-0.
"It was electric," Turner said in a postgame interview Friday. "(The fans) were loud, they were in the game. Obviously offense kind of helps create atmosphere. But that was really fun to be a part of. ... (This is) an easy group to mesh with."
Josh Rojas grounded into a force out that brought another run in the bottom of the fourth.
Mitch Haniger hit the team's fourth and final home run of the night with a solo shot to left center in the bottom of the seventh. That gave the Mariners their 10th and final run. It was the second time in seven games Seattle has hit four home runs and the third time in its last seven that it's hit at least three.
Both of Philadelphia's runs came in the top of the ninth when the game was all but decided.
Seattle starter Bryan Woo awarded his offense with a seven-inning shutout. He had six strikeouts and walked zero batters. It was his first quality start since June 6 and was the longest outing of his career.
The Mariners are now 5-2 since getting swept against the Los Angeles Angels and look to be re-energized despite injuries to key players like Crawford and Julio Rodriguez.
Seattle has eight more games in this homestead and look to be as ready for the stretch ahead as it has been all year.
Bryce Miller will get the start for the Mariners on Sunday at 6:40 p.m. PST.
