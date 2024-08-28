Seattle Mariners Minor League Affiliate Reaches Major Agreement to Stay in Current City
The Modesto Nuts, the low-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, will be staying in Modesto for the 2025 season.
The Nuts put the message out on social media on Tuesday night.
Today, the City of Modesto voted on extending our lease through September of 2025! We want to thank all of our fans and partners for their continued support. We will see you at John Thurman Field next season!
This has been a wild saga for the Nuts franchise, who thought they were going to leave at the end of the season. It's all been centered around ballpark issues at John Thurman Field, but apparently those issues have been resolved - at least temporarily. The lease with the Nuts and the ballpark had been scheduled to end at the conclusion of this season.
Without knowing the full story, it's hard to say exactly what's going on here. John Thurman Field is old, having opened in 1955. Perhaps the Mariners want the team to get a new ballpark but wants the city to pay for it? Perhaps the city wants a new ballpark but wants the Mariners to pay for it? Either way, the issues have been alleviated, at least temporarily.
The Nuts have served as a minor league affiliate for the Mariners, Colorado Rockies, Oakland A's, St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City A's, Houston Colt .45s, New York Yankees, Milwaukee Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Browns in its history. They've won 10 league titles, most recently in 2023 for the Mariners. They've housed some of the best prospects in the M's system this year, including Colt Emerson and Laz Montes.
