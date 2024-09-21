Seattle Mariners Minor League Slugger Accomplishes Rare Feat in Organizational History
The Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers on Friday night to keep their fading playoff hopes alive, but the news was also good down on the farm at Triple-A Tacoma.
Rainiers slugger Jason Vosler hit his 30th home run of the season, joining a rare group in organizational history.
Per Mike Curto, who is the broadcaster at Tacoma:
Eighth player in Tacoma franchise history (1960-present) to hit 30 in a season.
In addition to the power surge, Vosler is hitting .302. He's got 109 RBI and is carrying a .938 OPS. Furthermore, he's done it all in 463 at-bats, which is not quite a full workload. He had a brief 10-game call-up to the Mariners and was in DFA-limbo for a bit, making his achievements all the more impressive since he's missed out on some potential time.
With the Mariners, he hit.179 with three RBI in 10 games. He's spent parts of four years in the big leagues with the San Francisco Giants, Cincinnati Reds and Mariners. He's a .207 hitter in 261 at-bats.
Vosler will become a free agent again at the end of the year and given his productivity this season, it would be understandable if he wants to leave the M's organization for a chance at steady major league work.
We have no idea how the roster will shake out in Seattle, but as of this point, that doesn't seem likely to happen with the M's.
The Mariners will be back in action on Saturday afternoon when they take on the Rangers again at 4:15 p.m. PT.
