Seattle Mariners Miss Out on Another Trade Target as Gavin Lux Goes to Cincinnati Reds
On Saturday, we opined that the Seattle Mariners could make a play in the trade market for Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux.
On Sunday, we heard that the M's been aggressive in their pursuit of Lux.
On Monday, the Mariners officially missed out on Lux, as Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that he was being traded to the Cincinnati Reds.
The Cincinnati Reds are finalizing a deal to acquire infielder Gavin Lux from the Los Angeles Dodgers, sources tell ESPN.
Passan then put out the full return:
Full trade, per ESPN sources:
Cincinnati receives infielder Gavin Lux.
Los Angeles Dodgers receive a Competitive Balance Round A pick (around No. 37) and outfield prospect Mike Sirota.
Sirota was the No. 14 prospect in the Reds organization.
From the Dodgers perspective, it's a totally understandable trade. After signing Hye-seong Kim (another Mariners target) last week, the team had a glut of infielders and this helps break the logjam.
For the Reds, it's a bit of a curious move. The team traded Jonathan India earlier this offseason to clear their own infield logjam, and now they've re-created it. The team has Matt McLain, Elly De La Cruz, Noelvi Marte, Jeimer Candelario, Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand as infield options.
For the Mariners, this move is just another gut punch in an offseason full of them. With just six weeks until pitchers and catchers report, the Mariners still have holes at second base and third base, and with every name that falls off the board, the options get more limited.
For what it's worth, perhaps the M's could give the Reds a call and see if they can pry away any of their excess, but the situation continues to grow more dire by the day. The return the Dodgers got from Cincinnati seems exceptionally light and is something the M's could have matched.
Evidently, they couldn't get anything done.
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.