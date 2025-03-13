Seattle Mariners' Mitch Garver Gives His Own Health Assessment After Injury Scare
The Seattle Mariners appear to have dodged a major injury scare this week, as X-rays came back negative on Mitch Garver's hand/wrist area.
He was hit by a pitch in a Monday contest against the Milwaukee Brewers and removed from the game. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Garver offered his own assessment of where he's at.
Per Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710:
Mitch Garver says the hand/wrist is at about 80% after getting hit in Maryvale Monday. There is some swelling and bruising but he is not expected to miss much time. Hopes to take some swings in the next couple of days.
That's certainly good news for Garver and the Mariners, as the team is still relying on his offensive contributions this season.
Garver, 34, is headed into his second year with the M's after signing a two-year deal before the 2024 season. He struggled mightily last year, hitting .172 with 15 homers and 51 RBI, but he still assumes an important role for the Mariners.
Garver serves as the backup catcher and a designated hitter option against left-handers. Given his track record of success and hot spring (.444 with three home runs), there are reasons to believe that Garver will be better in 2025.
The Mariners need every bit of offense they can find heading into 2025 as the offense was the main reason that the M's missed the playoffs during the 2024 campaign. Seattle finished 85-77 and missed the postseason by one game.
The regular season begins on March 27 as the M's host the Athletics for four games at T-Mobile Park.
