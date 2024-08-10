Seattle Mariners Move into Tie For League-Lead in This Special Pitching Category
The Seattle Mariners shut out the New York Mets on Friday night at T-Mobile Park, winning 6-0. The win moved the M's to 61-56 on the year, which keeps them in a virtual tie with the Houston Astros in the American League West.
Ryan Bliss provided some pop with a two-run homer in the second inning while Leo Rivas and Cal Raleigh each had RBI hits in a four-run seventh inning. On the mound, Bryce Miller threw 6.0 innings of shutout ball, passing the baton to Collin Snider, Austin Voth and Trent Thornton, who held up their ends of the bargain in the bullpen.
With the shutout, the M's now have 12 on the season, which is tied for the most in baseball, per @MarinersPR:
The @Mariners earn their 12th shutout win of the season, tied for most in @MLB with the Phillies, Braves & Red Sox.
Seattle's 30 shutout wins since the start of last season are most in the Majors.
The M's have one of the best starting staffs in baseball with Miller, Bryan Woo, Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby, and they've needed each one of those 12 shutouts to help cover a generally languid offense this year.
If the Mariners are going to hold serve and win the American League West, it will be on the strength of this starting staff. Gilbert will go to the mound on Saturday night as the M's are back in action to take on the Mets once again.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS CONTENT:
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the series loss against the Detroit Tigers, Mitch Haniger's final at-bat and the continued conversation about the future of Scott Servais. Patrick Dubuque, the leader of Baseball Prospectus, joins the show as well. CLICK HERE:
FORMER ALL-STAR SIGNS WITH CONTENDER: Jean Segura, who made an All-Star Game with the Mariners in 2018, has signed on with a World Series contender. CLICK HERE:
MITCH, THE WALK-OFF KING: Mitch Haniger now has eight career walk-offs for the Mariners. You can see all of them by clicking HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: