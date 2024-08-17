Seattle Mariners Near Bottom of League as AL West Collapse Worsens
When the Seattle Mariners lost against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday — it marked the fifth straight loss for the Mariners. That's tied for the longest losing streak this season.
It was an incredibly disappointing performance in a road trip filled with them. Five straight losses after one of the most impressive series wins of the season with a sweep against the playoff contending New York Mets. Seattle has been swept against the Detroit Tigers and lost a series against the Pirates with another game to come on Sunday.
Detroit has been at or near the cellar of the American League Central for the entire season and Pittsburgh was in last place in the National League Central going into the series against the Mariners.
It's a far cry from mid-June when Settle had a 10-game lead in the AL West. Looking at the Mariners record since that point — it truly highlights how much Seattle has fallen.
According to a tweet from MLB.com's Daniel Kramer — the Mariners have a 19-30 record since June 19. That equates to a .388 win percentage, which is second-worst in the league only to the lowly Chicago White Sox.
There's another stat that makes that stat even worse. According to ROOT Sports pregame broadcast on Saturday — The Mariners have an 8-19 record against teams with losing record since June 19.
There's no good reason why Seattle should be losing games against bad teams at the rate it is. But yet — here we are. The Mariners are 3.5 games back in the AL West and are over four games for the final spot in the AL Wild Card standings and will have a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of them after wrapping up the series against the Pirates on Sunday.
It's pessimistic times in Seattle right now. With 38 games left — the ship needs to be righted now or risk hitting the iceberg.
