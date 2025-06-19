Seattle Mariners Not Expected to Get Luke Raley Back From Injured List on Friday
Though he's close to returning from a strained oblique, the Seattle Mariners are not expected to have the versatile Luke Raley back from injury when they start a new series against the Chicago Cubs on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field.
According to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, Raley is expected to return this weekend, but he could wait until Saturday given that the M's are facing tough lefty Matthew Boyd on Friday.
Raley, a left-handed hitter, is not expected to be activated before Friday’s game. Another ex-Mariner, right-hander Chris Flexen, could start for the Cubs on Saturday, which could present an advantageous matchup for Raley.
The 30-year-old, who was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays last offseason, has played in just 24 games this season, hitting .206 with two homers and eight RBIs. A versatile player with power, he's a big part of what the Mariners do offensively, and they'll look forward to having him back in the fold, which looks like it could come within a matter of days.
Manager Dan Wilson addressed Raley's rehab in a pregame interview on Tuesday. You can read that here.
Thus far, Raley has gone 7-for-19 (.368) with a homer, a double, three RBIs and three runs scored.
His return will present the Mariners with some real roster questions, namely what do they do with Dominic Canzone, Donovan Solano, Rowdy Tellez, Raley and Miles Mastrobuoni. One of those players will have to go to make room, and only Canzone and Mastrobuoni have options remaining.
The Mariners will play the Cubs on Friday at 12:20 p.m. PT.