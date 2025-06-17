Seattle Mariners Manager Expands on Impending Return For Slugger Luke Raley
SEATTLE — The list of injured Seattle Mariners players is starting to whittle down after a rough early stretch to the season.
Luke Raley has been on the injured list since April 30 (retroactive to April 28) due to a right oblique strain he suffered in pregame batting practice April 29. He began his rehab assignment with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on June 12. He played three games for Tacoma and is set to play his fourth against the Albuquerque Isotopes at 6:05 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
Raley has scored two runs and has hit .364 (4-for-11) with a double in his three games with the Rainiers as of Tuesday. He's scored 10 runs in 24 games in the majors this season and has hit two doubles and two home runs with eight RBIs. He has a slash line .206/.345/.324 with a .669 OPS.
According to comments made by Seattle general manager Justin Hollander on June 14, the focus for Raley is getting his timing back. Hollander said that Raley will play several games this week and the team will reassess his status after.
Mariners manager Dan Wilson reaffirmed the focus being placed on Raley getting his timing back and expanded on what that entails.
"Some of that is just asking the player and making sure he feels like he's got his timing back," Wilson said in a pregame interview Tuesday. "And also, I think he has been hitting the ball hard down there. And I think all the offensive things have looked really good. ... In spring training, there's a time period where you just have to get acclimated to pitcher's timing again. Not only just getting geared up for fastball but being able to adjust to pitching speeds, as well. Just a matter of getting enough reps, getting enough (at-bats) to where you feel comfortable with that."
When Raley is activated, there's a question remaining of where he'll fit on the roster. Raley entered the season as the team's starting first baseman — which is currently occupied by the platoon of Rowdy Tellez and Donovan Solano. He can also play the outfield. Before last season, Raley spent his entire career as an outfielder. He took over in right field when Victor Robles suffered a left shoulder fracture April 6. Right field is currently filled by Dominic Canzone, who has hit .273 (6-for-22) with a double, a home run and four RBIs in seven games since he was recalled June 9.
"We want to get him healthy first and get him back out there," Wilson said. "Luke is a guy that is pretty versatile and can find his way on the field in different ways. Defensively, does such a great job for us. Offensively, provides a lot of pop, as well. Obviously a guy you want in the lineup. He's a grinder. When he's healthy, looking forward to getting him back out there as much as possible. ... It's a good problem to have (with Canzone and Raley)."
