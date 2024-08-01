Mariners Now Dealing with Rash of Injuries, Here's the Latest on Polanco, Santos
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Boston Red Sox, 3-2, on Wednesday afternoon at Fenway Park. The loss drops the M's to 57-53 and just a 0.5 game up on the Houston Astros in the American League West at the time of this posting.
It was an infuriating loss for the M's, who stranded multiple runners all game long, including leaving the bases loaded in the top of the 10th inning before surrendering a walk-off double to Rafael Devers in the bottom half.
Furthermore, the injuries and unavailability's are starting to mount for the M's, who couldn't use Victor Robles in this game because of a hip issue. Furthermore, closer Andres Munoz never entered the game for what would have been his fourth appearance in the last five games.
In addition to that, the team saw Jorge Polanco leave the game with a prolonged knee issue and reliever Gregory Santos left with a bicep issue, according to Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710.
The injury to Santos is particularly frustrating given that he is supposed to be one of their high-leverage guys that gets the ball to Munoz late in games. Instead, he's been injured most of the year. He didn't make his first appearance of the year until mid-July after dealing with a lat issue and since then he's left games with a knee issue and this bicep problem. He's made just six appearances all season.
The loss of Polanco was also frustrating given that he's swung a hot bat for the last three weeks. As part of that 10th inning squandered opportunity, his spot in the lineup went to the little-used Leo Rivas, who was unable to get a runner in from third with one out.
The Mariners will be off on Thursday before hosting the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.
