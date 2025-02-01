Seattle Mariners Now Seen as "Less Likely" to Trade Luis Castillo
The Seattle Mariners pitchers and catchers set to report to Spring Training on Feb. 12.
After an offseason filled with question marks about what the Mariners infield and lineup will look like in 2025, it's now more or less solidified who the position players will be when they report several days after the pitchers and catchers.
Seattle signed Jorge Polanco to a one-year, $7.75 million deal on Jan. 30 and he'll play third base. The club also came to terms with Donovan Solano on a one-year, $3.5 million deal in mid-January. He'll mainly play first base but will spend some time at second and designated hitter.
According to a recent story from Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, the roster is effectively set. Per the story, the Mariners will keep an eye out on the market and any potential deals that may arise. But Seattle's payroll budget is almost completely spent. The available money after Polanco's deal was less than $4 million. Polanco's deal could end up being worth over $11 million with incentives.
Seattle's biggest bargaining chip in trade discussions is also less likely to be moved according to Jude:
The Mariners will continue to monitor the market for potential roster upgrades, but trading veteran right-hander Luis Castillo — their highest paid player — is less likely now than it was early in winter, according to multiple major-league sources with direct knowledge of the club's plans.
There was speculation that the Mariners could still potentially move Castillo based on where Alex Bregman signs. But it seems possible that Seattle is headed into 2025 with the following lineup:
Catcher: Cal Raleigh
First base: Luke Raley
Second base: Dylan Moore/Leo Rivas/Ryan Bliss/Cole Young
Third base: Polanco
Designated hitter: Solano/Mitch Garver/Mitch Haniger
Left field: Randy Arozarena
Center field: Julio Rodriguez
Right field: Victor Robles
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
FORMER MARINERS RELIEVER KENDALL GRAVEMAN HEALTHY AFTER MISSING ALL OF 2024: The Seattle Mariners former closer is looking for a new team after not pitching in 2024 due to a shoulder injury. CLICK HERE
HOUSTON ASTROS REPORTEDLY "SERIOUSLY PURSUED" JORGE POLANCO: The Seattle Mariners reunited with Jorge Polanco, who opted for a return to the Pacific Northwest over signing with the Houston Astros. CLICK HERE
MARINERS STARTING PITCHER BRYCE MILLER NAMED TOP 100 PLAYER BY MLB NETWORK: The third-year starting pitcher clocked in as the No. 87 player in baseball according to MLB Network's Top 100 Right Now series. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.