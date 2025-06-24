Seattle Mariners Offense Continues to Stay Hot in 11-2 Win Against Minnesota Twins
The Seattle Mariners brought their hot bats with them from Wrigley Field for the first of a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Monday at Target Field. The Mariners downed the Twins 11-2, hit four home run and improved to 40-37 with the win.
Seattle pulled within 4.5 games of the Houston Astros in the American League West with the victory and moved half a game ahead of the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL Wild Card spot.
The Mariners and Twins failed to get on the board in the first two innings and left a collective five runners on base (Minnesota four, Seattle one).
The Mariners broke the seal in the top of the third with a monster inning that perfectly encapsulated the roll Seattle's offense has been on the last four games.
J.P. Crawford brought home Ben Williamson with a sacrifice fly. The next at-bat, Julio Rodriguez hit a two-run homer to left field to bolster the Mariners' advantage to 3-0. It was his first home run since May 27 and traveled 442 feet.
Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena both hit singles after Rodriguez's homer to give Seattle two runners on with two outs. Luke Raley brought both of them home with 436-foot, three-run homer to center field. It was Raley's third home run of the season and his first since being activated off the injured list June 20.
The Mariners' six-run third inning was more than enough boost for starting pitcher Bryan Woo.
Woo struck out nine, walked one and allowed two earned runs on six hits (two home runs) in six innings. His fanned nine batters, which tied a career high, and he drew 18 whiffs, which was a career-high.
Seattle wasn't satisfied with the six-run lead and gave Woo even more support in the sixth. Dominic Canzone hit his third home run in two games — a solo shot to right field. His homer was the third 400-plus-foot blast for the Mariners.
Minnesota finally showed signs of life in the home half of the sixth. Trevor Larnach and Carlos Correa hit respective solo homers for the Twins' only runs of the game.
Seattle added the final exclamation to its offensive showcase in the ninth inning. Rodriguez brought in another two runs with a double. Raleigh hit his major league-leading 32nd homer of the season to left field the next at-bat for the eventual final of 11-2.
The Mariners offense is on a stretch that the franchise hasn't seen in over three decades. Over their last four games, they've scored 41 runs and hit 57 runs, including 14 home runs. The only other time the franchise has matched those totals in a four-game stretch was May 20-23, 1994.
Seattle will try to clinch at least a series split against Minnesota in Game 2 of the four-game set at 4:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday. Luis Castillo will start for the Mariners and Chris Paddack will start for the Twins.
