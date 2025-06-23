Seattle Mariners Slugger Jorge Polanco Back in Lineup After Alarming Exit Sunday
The Seattle Mariners avoided a potential major injury concern based on the lineup for a series opener against the Minnesota Twins on Monday.
Mariners infielder/designated hitter Jorge Polanco was penciled in as the team's designated hitter in the cleanup spot for Monday.
There was a potential thought Seattle could give Polanco a rest Monday due to a rough play in the team's series finale against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.
In the top of the fifth, Polanco clipped the heel of first baseman Michael Busch on a race to first base and fell face first into the dirt.
Polanco was subbed out at second base by Cole Young later in the game.
Polanco has received several scheduled days off this season but has received less as the season has progressed. The switch-hitter was limited to hitting exclusively from the left side for most of the season and only recently returned to playing the field on a consistent basis.
Polanco has scored 26 runs in 63 games this season as of Monday. He's hit nine doubles and 11 home runs with 36 RBIs. He's slashed .258/.306/.455 with a .761 OPS.
Polanco had a blazing start to the season before slowing down in May, and his stats have started to even out in June. His batting average went from .379 in April down to .139 in May back up to .250 in June.
If Polanco can find a consistent form in between what he displayed in April and May, he'll remain a decent threat for the Mariners in the middle of the order.
