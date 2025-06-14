Seattle Mariners Do Something Not Seen in Last Seven Years of History in Big Win
The Seattle Mariners got a much-needed victory on Friday night, beating the Cleveland Guardians 7-2 at T-Mobile Park.
After going 5-for-41 with runners in scoring position during a recent series loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle pounded out 16 hits, making some team history not seen since 2018.
Per @MarinersPR:
The had multi-hit games from 7 players (J.P. Crawford, Julio Rodríguez, Jorge Polanco, Randy Arozarena, Rowdy Tellez, Dominic Canzone, Ben Williamson) for the first time since May 10, 2018 (Jean Segura, Andrew Romine, Mitch Haniger, Robinson Canó, Ryon Healy, Kyle Seager, Mike Zunino).
Tellez and Polanco hit home runs in the victory, and Polanco hit his first home run from the right side of the plate. Seattle trailed 2-0 before scoring two runs in the bottom of the fourth on a Tellez homer and a JP Crawford single. The M's then exploded for four runs in the bottom of the seventh on singles by Arozarena and Canzone. Cole Young then doubled in a run before Polanco's solo homer in the eighth.
On the mound, Seattle got six strong innings from Luis Castillo, with Carlos Vargas, Matt Brash and Eduard Bazardo closing out the final three innings.
After the win, Seattle is now back to .500 at 34-34, though they remain 4.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. The M's will play the Guardians again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Right-hander George Kirby will take the ball for the M's against Tanner Bibee.
