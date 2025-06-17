Seattle Mariners Offense Goes Back Into Hibernation in 2-0 Loss to Boston Red Sox
SEATTLE — Monday was supposed to be a good day for the Seattle Mariners. Ace pitcher Logan Gilbert made his return from the injured list and started for the first time since April 25 and the Mariners were coming off a series sweep against the Cleveland Guardians.
Instead, a 10-strikeout performance from Gilbert went to waste and the Seattle offense failed to deliever in a 2-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Monday at T-Mobile Park. It was the Boston's first game since trading away franchise superstar Rafael Devers. The loss dropped the Mariners to 36-35 on the season — 4.5 five games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West. The Red Sox occupy the final spot Wild Card spot with the win.
"Offensively, we were able to get some traffic. Just not able to get them in tonight," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said after the game. "It's something we've been able to do here in this homestand, just weren't able to do it tonight."
The Red Sox didn't wait long to welcome Gilbert back from the IL. The No. 1 prospect in baseball, Roman Anthony, hit his first career home run in the top of the first. It was a two-out solo shot to center field.
Boston added on two innings later. Former Mariner Abraham Toro brought home Jarren Duran in the top of the third with a single for the eventual final of 2-0. Toro's hit was also with two outs.
Toro and Anthony's hits were the only blemishes on what was an otherwise elite night for Gilbert.
The 2024 All-Star struck out more than 50% of the 19 batters he faced. He fanned 10, walked one and allowed two earned runs on three hits (one home run) in five innings.
"I felt like all my pitches were there tonight, so that was a good sign," Gilbert said after the game. "And just (made) a couple mistakes and (learned) from them quickly. A couple years ago, that would be 'wait 'til next start to fix it.' Tonight it was a little more — Toro and Duran, sliders up. And then, I think Anthony got them on a slider right after that first strikeout. So I quickly learned and changed my sites and got the ball down. But credit to them. They're a good team."
Seattle had several opportunities to take advantage of Gilbert's dominant return. The Mariners had the bases loaded with no outs in the bottom of the third, but struck out three straight times and stranded the trio of runners.
Seattle also got runners on first and second with no outs in the bottom of the seventh, but were retired in order and left the pair on base. The Mariners went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven. The Red Sox went 1-for-1 with runners in scoring position and left four on base.
Seattle will look to even the series and send it to a rubber match in Game 2 at 6:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday. Bryan Woo will start for the Mariners and Walker Buehler will take the mound for Boston.
