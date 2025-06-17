Here's What Jerry Dipoto Said About a Potential Early Trade For Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE — The baseball world was shocked Sunday with the news that the Boston Red Sox traded face of the franchise Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants.
It was one of the biggest non-trade deadline moves in recent MLB history, and it came before the Red Sox's series against the Seattle Mariners.
There's a good chance the Mariners can benefit from a Red Sox club sans Devers in the upcoming series. Off the field, there's been speculation Seattle could make its own big move in the coming weeks.
The Mariners have made several early moves since Jerry Dipoto has been in the front office, and based on comments he made in a recent interview, that could be another one brewing.
Dipoto went on Seattle Sports 710 on Sunday and pointed toward Seattle being aggressive in the trade market the past three seasons as a precedent for the team's approach this season. His quotes were transcribed in a story published by Brent Stecker of Seattle Sports.
“We usually shop near the top of the market and we’re as aggressive in trying to get it done early as anybody, and we’ve been doing that now for the last three or four years,” Dipoto said Sunday. “And I think we’ll do that again.”
Dipoto also said that ownership is providing him and the rest of the front office flexibility to make deals, and that the team has identified positions in need of improvement.
“We have put ourselves in a good position as we approach the final, we’ll call it, two months leading up to the deadline,” Dipoto said. “We have reached the point in the season where we have identified where our biggest needs are, and we are in the process like most teams in the league of identifying players around the league who we feel like can help us fill those voids. Fortunately for us, it’s not seven voids."
The Mariners are expected to be one of the most aggressive teams in the trade market this season. The team has been linked to players like Josh Naylor, Eugenio Suarez, Ryan O'Hearn and Luis Robert Jr.
Seattle has made several early-impact moves the past several seasons. It acquired outfielder Randy Arozarena in 2024 and starting pitcher Luis Castillo in 2022.
The Mariners are in the thick of the playoff race and if Seattle can identify and pull off the trades to the level it has in the past, it can provide the necessary push the club needs to clinch a playoff berth.
The 2025 MLB trade deadline is at 3 p.m. PT on July 31.
