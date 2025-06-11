Seattle Mariners Offense Sinking to Historic Lows Over Last Three Games
The Seattle Mariners were beaten 10-3 on Tuesday night by the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. While the final score looks lopsided, the Mariners actually had plenty of chances early to break the game open themselves and reverse their fortunes.
Seattle had two runners on in each of the first three innings, but failed to score even in a single run off Brandon Pfaadt. The combination of heavy traffic and low productivity has put the Mariners in an unenviable spot in the last decade of baseball history.
Per Josh Kirshenbaum of MLB.com on social media:
The Mariners are the first team since 2023 (and just the second team since 2015) to have three straight games with four runs or fewer on 11 hits or more.
First time in Mariners franchise history.
Nobody's had a streak of four such games since 1959
The Mariners had 12 hits in the loss, which followed a 12-hit, four-run loss on Monday. The M's had 11 hits on Sunday in a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels.
Losers of seven of their last eight, the Mariners will be back in action against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch comes at 12:40 p.m. PT as Bryan Woo takes the mound against Eduardo Rodriguez.
Woo has gone 5-3 this season with a 3.07 ERA, and he could be headed for his first All-Star Game. Rodriguez, a former World Series champion (Red Sox 2018), has struggled, going 1-3 with a 6.70 ERA.
The Mariners are 33-33 and will have a much-needed off-day on Thursday.
