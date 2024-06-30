Seattle Mariners Officially Have Another Top 100 Prospect
The Seattle Mariners were beaten on Saturday night by the Minnesota Twins at the major league level, but they did great news from the minor league ranks before that happened: The M's officially have another Top 100 prospect, according to MLB.com.
Shortstop prospect Felnin Celesten has become the latest M's prospect to join the Top 100 and he ironically replaces a former M's prospect:
Per @MLBPipeline on social media:
SS Felnin Celesten joins the Top 100 Prospects list upon Noelvi Marte's graduation.
More on the @Mariners ' switch-hitting 18-year-old, who was the No. 2 prospect in the 2023 international class: https://atmlb.com/3W1HRFm
Celesten was already in the Top 100 prospects according to Baseball America, but it's always good to see universal approval of your farm system.
While the M's are built on pitching at the major league level, it's interesting to note that all of the M's Top 100 prospects (per MLB.com) are position players. Celesten joins infielders Cole Young and Colt Emerson, as well as outfielder Laz Montes and catcher Harry Ford, on this list.
The 18-year-old Celesten is currently playing for the Arizona Complex League Mariners. He's hit .341 through 31 games this year. He's popped three homers and driven in 27 thus far.
Here's a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Signed for $4.7 million as the No. 2 prospect in MLB Pipeline’s international class for 2023, Celesten immediately ascended near the top of the organization’s rankings with perhaps as much upside as any position player in the system. The switch-hitting shortstop has even been touted with the highest ceiling of any international shortstop in a decade, including Marco Luciano and Robert Puason...
With the trade deadline coming at the end of July, Celesten will undoubtedly be a player that rival teams will want to acquire from Seattle. The M's will certainly do their best to try to hold onto him.
