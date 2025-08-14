Seattle Mariners on Wrong Side of History in Tough Loss to Baltimore Orioles
The Seattle Mariners saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end on Wednesday night, falling 4-3 to the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.
Seattle led 1-0 in the top of the seventh inning thanks to a single from Josh Naylor, but immediately surrendered it back in the bottom half of the seventh.
Trailing 3-1 in the top of the ninth, the M's rallied on a groundout by Naylor and a sacrifice fly from Dominic Canzone, only to lose it in the bottom half on a walk-off double by Jackson Holliday.
The M's were on the wrong side of multiple forms of history in the loss, as Holliday became the third-youngest player in Orioles history to record a walk-off hit. He's younger than only Manny Machado and Hall of Famer Eddie Murray.
Furthermore, Trevor Rogers remained hot on the mound for Baltimore, buzzsawing the Mariners lineup for seven innings. He allowed just one run on four hits while walking none and striking out six.
Per @OptaSTATS:
Trevor Rogers has posted a 0.45 WHIP through four home starts in 2025.
The only pitcher in the modern era (since 1901) to have a lower WHIP through four home starts in a season (min. 10 innings pitched) is Ray Herbert in 1963 (0.44).
Matt Brash took the loss for Seattle, giving up the double to Holliday. He's now 1-1 with a 1.42 ERA on the season.
The Mariners are now 67-54 after the loss. They are one game back of the Houston Astros in the American League West and lead the battle for the first wild card spot by 1.5 games over the Boston Red Sox.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Tuesday, talking about the epic 9-1 homestand, the M's playoff positioning, Eugenio Suarez's desire to return to Seattle in 2026 and much more, including thoughts on Andres Munoz's recent struggles. Furthermore, we are joined by Brad Adam of ROOT Sports, who talks about doing play-by-play this week in Baltimore, Luke Raley's return and much more. CLICK HERE:
RICK ON TV: Longtime Mariners broadcaster Rick Rizzs made his return to the television booth this week, and M's fans were pumped. CLICK HERE:
DAN THE MAN: Speaking at Ichiro's jersey retirement ceremony on Saturday, Dan Wilson delivered an epic line at the podium. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.