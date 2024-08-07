Seattle Mariners Manager Gives Some Updates on Franchise Star
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are in the middle of one of their best offensive stretches of the season and are coming off a series win against a legitimate National League contender in the Philadelphia Phillies.
Even with Seattle's impressive offensive showings — there's still a big gap in the lineup. A gap that's normally occupied by franchise cornerstone Julio Rodriguez.
Rodriguez has been out with a high ankle sprain he suffered on July 21 against the Houston Astros. Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said on Friday that Rodriguez had begun linear running but was unable to provide a precise timeline for return due to the nature of the injury.
Seattle manager Scott Servais offered more updates on Rodriguez's recovery before a game against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.
"(Julio's) getting better," Servais said. "Still don't have a timetable on when he'll be ready to go. He was in here yesterday. I know he tried to do some running on it and see how that went. But I still don't have a timetable yet for when he'll be ready to go."
Servais said that Rodriguez has been taking taking swings both in the batting cage and out on the field during pregame batting practice. At this point — it's not a question about swinging a bat but more about how the ankle responds to running, according to Servais.
"It's more the running and trying to get up to speed," Servais said. "Taking the turns, things like that."
Servais also said that the decision about whether or not to have Rodriguez do a rehab assignment isn't made yet. The team will evaluate where he's at with his injury and make the decision on whether to complete his recovery in-house or send him to one of the team's minor league affiliates before returning to the club. But the longer he's out the more likely he'll do a rehab assignment.
Rodriguez was hitting .263 with 11 home runs and 37 RBIs before his injury.
The Mariners' offense has been significantly better since getting swept against the Los Angeles Angels and the team retook sole possession of the American League West in large part due to how much better the team has played as a whole.
Inserting Rodriguez back into the lineup could result in the offense taking another step forward.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS OFFENSE ON THE UPSWING: The Seattle Mariners are averaging almost two home runs a game and are 6-3 since getting swept by the Los Angeles Angels fans on July 24. CLICK HERE
MARINERS RELEASE PITCHING MATCHUPS AGAINST DETROIT: The Seattle Mariners are set to begin a three game series against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS GM PROVIDES INJURY UPDATE: Seattle Mariners General Manager Justin Hollander gave some injury updates on JP Crawford, Julio Rodriguez, Dominic Canzone and others ahead of Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady