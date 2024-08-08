Seattle Mariners Recall Fan-Favorite Rookie in Latest Roster Move
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have made almost too many roster moves to count the last month due to injuries, trade acquisitions, designated for assignments and a variety of other transactions.
The Mariners will probably continue to do so as multiple players work their way back from injury. But on Wednesday — Seattle decided to bring back up a fan-favorite rookie for a second look with the team.
Seattle recalled infielder Ryan Bliss from the team's Triple-A affiliate Tacoma Rainiers and optioned outfielder Cade Marlowe back to Tacoma in a corresponding roster move.
This will be Bliss' second stint with the Mariners this season. Bliss hit .220 in 59 at-bats in 31 games during his first stint from May 27-July 22. He had a home run, a triple, three doubles and seven RBIs during his stint.
Bliss has 16 hits in 12 games since getting optioned back to Tacoma. Five of those games he had at least two hits and two of those games he had at least three.
Marlowe was called up to Seattle on July 23 and went 2-for-8 (.250) in eight games with the team. It was Marlowe's second look with the Mariners. He played 34 games with the team in 2023 and batted .239 with three home runs and 11 RBIs.
Bliss didn't see a lot of consistent playing time during his first stint this season with Seattle. He was used a lot in pinch running situations due to his speed.
The Mariners have had a couple players dealing with nagging ailments and have used pinch hitters a couple times to give those players some rest. Bliss might see more playing time this time time around to help give some of those players breaks when need be.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS MANAGER TALKS ABOUT IMPACT OF TRADE ACQUISITIONS: Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais talked about the impact and the approach of Randy Arozarena and Justin Turner since joining the team. CLICK HERE
TIGERS STIFLE MARINERS: The Seattle Mariners lost to the Detroit Tigers 4-2 on Tuesday behind a career-best night from Tigers starting pitcher Keider Montero. CLICK HERE
MARINERS MANAGER PROVIDES UPDATE ON FRANCHISE STAR: Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais talked about center fielder Julio Rodriguez's recovery and how he's progressing from an ankle sprain. CLICK HERE
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady